loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Maserati Grancabrio

Compare this car
£92,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bose, Electric Seats, Heated Seats Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this beautiful 2017/17 - Maserati Grancabrio Sport.Finished in arguably the best colour combination of Blu Oceana with Sabbia and Blu Profondita Leather. Blu Carpets and Seat Backs finished in Nero Leather.EXTENSIVE SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:Calm Blue Brake Calipers, Comfort Pack Front Seats, Ipod Connection, Carbon/Nero Leather Steering Wheel with Centring Line in Silver, Carbon MC Sportline Interior, Soft Top Exterior in Blu with Beige Interior, Trident Stitched Head Restraints in Blu Sophisticato, Stitching for internals areas in Blu Sophisticato, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Metallic Paint, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, 20'' Trident Silver Alloy Wheels, Internal Triming in Grigio Dark Chrome. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE -

Accessories

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bose, Electric Seats, Heated Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Grancabrio
  • Mileage
    1400 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4691
Email Dealer >>

Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed