Maserati > Grancabrio

Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Bose Boss Motor Company are pleased to present this 1 Owner - Maserati 4.7 S GranCabrio Sport. Finished in Grigio Granito with Bianco Pregiato Hide Stitched Grigio Chrono.FULL Maserati Main Dealer Service History and Just Maserati Serviced by Maserati London. New 'No Advisory' MOT.Extensive Specification Includes:Automatic Gearbox, Bose Surround Sound, Interior Trim in Grand Piano Black High Gloss, Comfort Pack Front Seats with Seat Heating and Driver memory, Dashboard in Nero, iPod Connectivity, MC Design Aluminium Driving Pedals, Metallic Paint, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Trident Stitching to Head Restraints, Grigio Chrono Mats piped in Grigio Medio, Maserati Wind Deflector.