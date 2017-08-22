2014 Maserati GranCabrio V8 2dr Auto 20 inch Alloys with Red Branded Calipers Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Heated Electric Front Seats FMSH

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Maserati Grancabrio V8 2dr Auto. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Rosso Trionfale with complimenting Nero Poltona Frow Leather Upholstery, Black Hood and a Grey Alcantara Roof Lining. This stunning example comes with a fantastic Specification to include, 20" Grey Alloy Wheels with Red Branded Calipers, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Steering Colum, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Ipod Connection with BOSE Surround Sound, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tracker and much more. Also benefiting from a full Maserati service history completed on the 17/11/15 at 9231 miles at Motorline Maserati Cardiff. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.