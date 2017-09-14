loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MASERATI GHIBLI V6d 4dr Auto Saloon

Compare this car
£32,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

2016 Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto Saloon with 20000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed