MASERATI GHIBLI V6d 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8531 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Nero Ribelle
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Sabbia Carpets,19'' Poseidone Alloy Wheels,Executive Pack,Heated Front Seats,8 Way Electric Front Seats
Graypaul Maserati Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
