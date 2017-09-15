loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI GHIBLI V6d 4dr Auto

£41,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8531 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Nero Ribelle

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Sabbia Carpets,19'' Poseidone Alloy Wheels,Executive Pack,Heated Front Seats,8 Way Electric Front Seats

  • Ad ID
    327826
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8531 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Graypaul Maserati Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

