MASERATI GHIBLI V6d 4dr Auto

£29,495
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: V6d 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Nero Ribelle Black Paintwork, 19'' Proteo Alloy Wheels, 8 Way Electric Adjustable & Heated Seats with Memory Function, DAB Radio, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Blue Maserati Dials, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Headlights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Trip Computer, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Maserati Crest Embossed on Headrests, Quad Rear Exhaust, Keyless Push Button Start, Electric Windows, Electric Folding & Adjustable Wing Mirrors, Centre Dashboard Clock, Electronic Parking Brake,Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto

  • Ad ID
    328404
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

