Maserati > Ghibli

Variant name:S ,Derivative:M157 ,Variant: S Bianco Alpi (Tricolore Pearl) with Nero Leather interior and Hi- Gloss carbon trim. Red Calipers, privacy and thermal glass. Satellite Navigation, electric seats, Bluetooth, climate control, Keyless Go. Please call for full specification.
Active cruise control,Front and rear parking sensors,Maserati dash mounted clock,On board computer,Service indicator,Speed sensitive variable PAS,Sports button,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio, CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth,USB/aux input socket,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Bi-Xenon headlights with adaptive front light system + headlight washers,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front fog lights,Heated door mirrors,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensor,12V socket,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,8 way electrically adjustable front seats + 4 way adjustable lumbar support with driver side memory,Dual zone automatic climate control,Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Rear armrest,Rear headrests,Trident logo on headrests,Twin rear cupholders,Velour floormats,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR + MSR,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Rear seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Limited slip differential
West Quay Road,Poole,
BH15 1JF
United Kingdom
Jun 16, 2016