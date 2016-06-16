loading Loading please wait....
Maserati Ghibli

Variant name:DV6 ,Derivative:DV6 ,Variant: V6d 4dr Auto

Active cruise control,Front and rear parking sensors,Maserati dash mounted clock,On board computer,Service indicator,Speed sensitive variable power assisted steering,Sports button,Touch screen control unit navigation with DAB radio; CD/DVD; SD card and bluetooth,USB/aux input socket,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front fog lights,Heated door mirrors,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensor,12V socket,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,Dual zone automatic climate control,Front armrest with illuminated; air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Rear armrest,Rear headrests,Trident logo on headrests,Twin rear cupholders,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Brake assist,Anti-slip regulation + Motor Slip Regulation,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Limited slip differential

  • Ad ID
    403816
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Registration no.
    SFZ8073
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31393 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£28,995

62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom

