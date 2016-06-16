Maserati > Ghibli

Accessories

Model Year 2017, Luxury Pack, Gloss Black Piano Trim, Heated Sports Steering Wheel, 20" Urano Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Black Brake Callipers, Active cruise control, External temperature gauge, Front and rear parking sensors, Maserati dash mounted clock, On board computer, Service indicator, Speed sensitive variable PAS, Sports button, Touch screen control unit navigation with radio/CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth, USB/aux input socket, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto high beam, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights with adaptive front light system + headlight washers, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome line exterior, Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes, Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Front fog lights, Headlamp levelling, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear window, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Rain sensor, 12V socket, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 3 spoke multifunction steering wheel, 60/40 split rear bench seat, 8 way electrically adjustable front seats + 4 way adjustable lumbar support with driver side memory, Cargo net, Driver sunvisor with mirror/courtesy light, Dual zone automatic climate control, Footwell lights, Front and rear map pockets, Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage, Front cupholders, Front headrests, Front seatback pockets, Front/rear courtesy lights, Glovebox, Illuminated passenger vanity mirror, Rear armrest, Rear headrests, Trident logo on headrests, Twin rear cupholders, Velour floormats, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, ASR + MSR, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Hill hold control, Maserati stability programme, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Rear seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Aluminium key fob, Immobiliser, Keyless entry system, Keyless Start, Navtrak vehicle tracking system, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Limited slip differential