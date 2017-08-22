loading Loading please wait....
Maserati Ghibli

£32,995
Rosso Energia Metallic with Nero Leather Interior, Nero Carpets and Dashboard, Nero Stitching, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, 20” Urano Rims, Full Electric Heated Front Seats, Power Steering Column, Business Pack, Three Coat Paint, Nero Leather Steering Wheel, Climate Controlled Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Satellite Navigation and Security System with NavTrak ADR.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306064
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    155709
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    23100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB,
United Kingdom

