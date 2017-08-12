loading Loading please wait....
Maserati Ghibli

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Anti trap windows, Auto dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlamp activation, Black grille with chrome surround, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome line exterior, Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes, Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear window, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Ornamental side grilles, Rain sensor, Soundproof and temperature isolating laminated front glass, 12V socket, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 3 spoke multifunction steering wheel, 60/40 split rear bench seat, Cargo net, Dual zone automatic climate control, Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage, Front headrests, Front/rear courtesy lights, Glovebox, Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror, Rear armrest, Rear headrests, Trident logo on headrests, Twin rear cupholders, Velour floormats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

