Maserati Ghibli

£48,990
Variant name:Diesel Saloon ,Variant: V6d 4dr Auto Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto

Front and rear parking sensors,Instrument cluster in blue,Maserati dash mounted clock,On board computer,Service indicator,SIRI smart personal assistant,Speed sensitive variable PAS,Sports button,Touch screen control unit navigation with radio/CD/DVD, SD card and bluetooth,DAB Digital radio,Maserati active sound system,USB/aux input socket,Anti trap windows,Auto dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black grille with chrome surround,Body coloured bumpers,Chrome line exterior,Dual chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes,Electrically adjustable and folding door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front fog lights,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear window,LED daytime running lights,LED rear lights,Ornamental side grilles,Rain sensor,Soundproof and temperature isolating laminated front glass,12V socket,12V socket in luggage compartment,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split rear bench seat,Cargo net,Dual zone automatic climate control,Front armrest with illuminated, air conditioned storage,Front headrests,Front/rear courtesy lights,Glovebox,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirror,Rear armrest,Rear headrests,Trident logo on headrests,Twin rear cupholders,Velour floormats,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR + MSR,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Hill hold control,Maserati stability programme,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Aluminium key fob,Immobiliser,Keyless entry system,Keyless Start,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote central locking,Double wishbone suspension,Limited slip differential,Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    235393
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    237954
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    20 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
The Copse,Swindon,Frankland Road
SN5 8YW,
United Kingdom

