Maserati - Ghibli Cup - 1996

Maserati Ghibli Cup - AM 336B204SEngine type AM 577Produced in 60 numbered copies and four standard colours, Maserati Ghibli Cup "type AM 336B204S" is different from the Ghibli GT for the following adjustments:MECHANICS330 HP enginemodified control unitspecific turbine bearingssport exhaustsport suspensionupgraded Brembo brakesBODYWORKSpeedline “Allesio” split wheelssingle output muffler"Ghibli Cup" logo on the sidesaluminium racing fuel cap (optional)INTERIORcarbon fibre insertsdrilled aluminium pedalssteering wheel covered with “Momo Corse” leatheraluminium gearbox knobautomatic radio cover panelThe model for sale is the number 52/60 produced, "Grigio Silver” (silver grey) colour. Two previous owners. Service book present and official Maserati stamps. Mechanics entirely serviced and interior refurbished at specialised craftsman in Perugia. Very original, in very good condition.Beautiful line designed by Gandini, the engine is great supercharged by two turbochargers and producing 330 HP - Ghibli Cup can rightfully be considered the most interesting Maserati model produced between 1980s-1990s.This car can be viewed and picked up in Magione, Italy.