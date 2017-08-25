loading Loading please wait....
MASERATI GHIBLI 3.0 S 4dr Auto

£34,850
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: 3.0 S 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33688 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic Blue, Upgrades - Skyhook-El. Variable Active Damping Susp. System, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Surround System (1280W), Front Seat Heating, Alloy Wheels - 20in Urano Design, Front Seat Ventilation, Mica Paint, Power Rear Sunblind, Brake Callipers Painted Blue, Convenience Pack, Premium Pack, Business Pack, High Gloss Ebano Wood Trim, 2 owners, Last serviced on 25/08/2017 at 33,664 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Navigation, Active Cruise Control, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with 13 Air Outlets (4 Rear), Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Graphical Display on Central Digital Cluster, MTC - Maserati Touch Control unit. 8.4in Touch Screen Display, Alarm System ( Perimeter and Volumetric Sensing ), Anti - Lift Device,, Aluminium Key Fob, with Key-Less Go Function, Bluetooth Function for Phone Devices, Driver Info, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats (8 Ways), with Two Memories for Drivers Side, Hill Holder, Leather Interior Upholstery for Seats, NavTrack Vehicle Tracking System with Automatic Driver Recognition and Remote Inhibition, Rain Sensor, Standard Audio System ( 280W), Radio, CD/DVD Audio/Video Player, SD Card Reader, USB and Aux-in, Apple Chip, Climate Controls, etc., Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Pressure Displayed within the Central Digital Cluster. 4 seats, Rybrook has over 70 years experience in the prestige car industry, 34,850

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328670
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33688 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Rybrook Specialist Cars
Solihull, B945NH, West Midlands
United Kingdom

