MASERATI GHIBLI 3.0 DV6 4d AUTO 275 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MASERATI Model: GHIBLI Trim: 3.0 DV6 4d AUTO 275 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLUE

First to see will buy?Ready to drive away - Motoring made easy! More pictures available on website, PRICE INCLUDES a 6 month nationwide Warranty. (Warranty can be extended up to 36 months at an additional cost) Part exchange is welcome. Credit/debit card & Full Dealer facilities including HIGHLY COMPETITIVE LOW RATE FINANCE with MotoNovo finance. 9 Tier blue finance for a high acceptance rate- CALL TO DISCUSS, Any questions/Viewings or inspections welcome. Viewing is by appointment only 9am/7pm

  • Ad ID
    408297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > Ghibli
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£28,995

BJB Motor Company Ltd
Southampton, SO153FG, Hampshire
United Kingdom

