1970 Maserati Ghibli

car description

Maserati first unveiled the Ghibli as a 2-seater prototype at the November 1966 Turin Motor Show. Its stunning body with low, shark-shaped nose, was designed by a young Giorgetto Giugiaro, then working at Ghia. Deliveries started in March of 1967. The car was powered by a dry sumped 4.7 Litre V8 engine with a five-speed ZF gearbox. It had a 0-60 mph time of 6.8 seconds, a top speed in excess of 155 mph. With a total build of only 1170 coupes, they are today a rare car.

Although a Grand Tourer in every sense with power steering and air conditioning as standard, the Ghibli is a car with true thoroughbred breeding with a legendary sound track to match! When compared with its period competitors the Ghibli was a truly modern GT. It was no coincidence that in period car connoisseur Peter Sellers gave a Ghibli as a wedding present to his bride, 60’s icon, Britt Ekland!

This car remained in Italy until 1984 when it was exported to US where it stayed with one owner for 28 years, until imported into UK in 2014. The car was then subject to a £150, 000 restoration with invoices totalling in excess of £107, 000 from marque specialist McGrath Maserati. Since completion of the restoration last ye