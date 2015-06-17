car description

1974 Maserati Bora 4.9 s/n AM117/49US698, engine no. AM107/11/49 *698* Red with Black Leather Interior Eager to establish their technical prowess in design and engineering, Maserati unveiled the Bora to an anxious public in 1971. The mid-engine car was in response to the stunning Lamborghini Miura. At the time, the Ferrari Daytona, introduced in 1968, employed a conventional front engine V12 layout, so the decision to make the Ghibli’s replacement mid-engined demonstrated Maserati’s interest in beating Ferrari to the mid-engined flagship party. Powered by a development of Maserati’s fantastic quad cam alloy V8, directly descended from the 450S racecar, the Bora was an impressive performer. The exterior, penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign, was striking and angular, evoking an inviting combination of brutality and restraint. The engine compartment was uniquely covered in a glass clamshell canopy, accented by a low roofline covered in brushed stainless steel. In addition to the striking exterior design and engine layout, the Bora was also technically innovative. The sophisticated V8 engine (available in either 4.7 or 4.9 liter displacements) was backed by a ZF 5-speed transaxl