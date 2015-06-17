car description

1974 Maserati Bora 4.9 s/n AM117/49US698, engine no. AM107/11/49 *698* Red with Black Leather Interior The Bora was Maserati’s response to the Lamborghini Miura, which created a sensation when introduced in 1966 thanks to its stunning looks and mid-engined layout. Ferrari’s Daytona, introduced in 1968, proved to be disappointingly front-engined, but the Bora, launched in 1971, was not. Featuring Maserati’s fantastic quad cam alloy V8 directly descended from the 450S race car, the Bora was mid-engined with the appearance to match. The styling was striking and angular, with an intriguing combination of brutality and restraint, and was penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro at Italdesign. The engine compartment was uniquely covered in glass and both the roof and A-pillar were covered in brushed stainless steel. The Bora was also technically innovative. The sophisticated V8 (available in either 4.7 or 4.9 liter displacements), was backed by ZF’s excellent 5-speed transaxle. Suspension was independent all around, addressing a long-standing criticism of the Bora’s predecessor, the Ghibli, which had a live rear axle. Maserati was then under Citroen’s ownership, and their unique hydraulic braking sy