loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Maserati - Biturbo Coupé - 1983

Photos Map

car description

Maserati Biturbo Coupé11-2-1983132,577 KmPetrolGreen metallicAir conditioningFront headrestsRear headrestsRear reading lights Metallic paintworkFront power windowsRear folding windowsPower brakesAlloy rimsHeat resistant glassWooden gear knobRear solar control shadeV62800 CC Turbo176 HP5-speed manual transmissionZF gearbox, which are highly sought after for the Historic race, are used in different brands of race carsMaintenance history fully present In Italy and in Netherlands has always been in maintenance at Maserati dealer, maintenance booklet and invoices of this presentImported from Italy, from first owner1st admission in the Netherlands October 1995, since then in possession of 1 ownerNo valid Dutch Periodical Vehicle Inspection, recently expiredThe car is complete and rolling, but is in need of restorationThe photos are part of the description.We also provide your export documentsThe car can be viewed and collected in Kessel, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421136
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Maserati > Biturbo
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€3,550 - €4,615 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!