Maserati - Biturbo Coupé - 1983

car description

Maserati Biturbo Coupé11-2-1983132,577 KmPetrolGreen metallicAir conditioningFront headrestsRear headrestsRear reading lights Metallic paintworkFront power windowsRear folding windowsPower brakesAlloy rimsHeat resistant glassWooden gear knobRear solar control shadeV62800 CC Turbo176 HP5-speed manual transmissionZF gearbox, which are highly sought after for the Historic race, are used in different brands of race carsMaintenance history fully present In Italy and in Netherlands has always been in maintenance at Maserati dealer, maintenance booklet and invoices of this presentImported from Italy, from first owner1st admission in the Netherlands October 1995, since then in possession of 1 ownerNo valid Dutch Periodical Vehicle Inspection, recently expiredThe car is complete and rolling, but is in need of restorationThe photos are part of the description.We also provide your export documentsThe car can be viewed and collected in Kessel, Netherlands.