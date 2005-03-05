996 Turbo S Tip Cabriolet

car description

996 Turbo S Cabriolet Tiptronic. First registered 05/03/2005 (05-registration). Finished in Basalt Black with Black leather interior. Supplied originally by Porsche Centre Wilmslow, and purchased directly from the previous owner who acquired the vehicle in May 2010 as an approved used car from Porsche Centre Leeds. An immaculate car throughout that has been cherished both cosmetically and mechanically with an excellent service history. There have been 3 owners in total.