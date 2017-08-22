2017 Turbo S

car description

20" 911 Turbo S Forged Alloys In Two Tone Black With Highly Polished Wheel Centre With Central Locking, 911 Turbo Aerokit (New Front Spoiler With Side Fins, Sideskirts, New Fixed Rear Spoiler With New Auto-Deployable Rear Wing & Rear Apron), Sports Bucket Seats, Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted, Burmester High End Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control Including Porsche Active Safe (PAS), Lane Change Assist, LED Main Headlights In Black Including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted, Tinted Taillights, Sport Chrono Stopwatch Instrument Dial In White, Light Design Package (LED Dimmable Ambient Lighting On The Overhead Console, For Door Handles & Door Storage Compartments, At The Rear Seats & In Front Footwells), Dashboard Trim Package In Leather, GT Sport Steering Wheel & PDK Gear Selector In Alcantara, Air Intake & Outlet Slats Painted, Rear Side Air Intakes Painted, Illuminated Carbon Fibre Door Sill Entry Guards, Electric Logbook, Personalised Floor Mats With Leather Edging, Belt Outlet Trims In Alcantara, Sun Visors In Alcantara, Steering Column Casing In Leat