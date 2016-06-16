Maserati > 3500 GTi

car description

Maserati Sebring 3500 GTi series 1 vignale. Chassis No AM 10102113. Ex US car now registered in the UK with V5 and cherished registration number. Recently recomissioned including new bespoke carpet set, borrani wire wheel conversion with new correct hubs and stainless steel exhaust system. Finished in grigio albany with black leather upholstery . This car is fitted with the lucas fuel injection, 5 speed gearbox, correct period pirelli cinturato tyres, restored blaupunkt radio. Only 348 series 1 sebrings were made between 1962 and 1965. This is a lovely example of such a rare car.