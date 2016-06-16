loading Loading please wait....
Maserati 3500 GTi

Maserati Sebring 3500 GTi series 1 vignale. Chassis No AM 10102113. Ex US car now registered in the UK with V5 and cherished registration number. Recently recomissioned including new bespoke carpet set, borrani wire wheel conversion with new correct hubs and stainless steel exhaust system. Finished in grigio albany with black leather upholstery . This car is fitted with the lucas fuel injection, 5 speed gearbox, correct period pirelli cinturato tyres, restored blaupunkt radio. Only 348 series 1 sebrings were made between 1962 and 1965. This is a lovely example of such a rare car.

  • Ad ID
    400699
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > 3500 GTi
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1964
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
£195,000

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

