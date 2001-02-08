Maserati > 3200

car description

Maserati 3200GT 3.2 V8 Twin Turbo 6 Speed Manual registered 1st March 2000 finished in Grigio Touring with Full Black Leather Interior and Grey Suedecloth Headlining, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Becker Mexico CC Stereo, Electric Windows, Electric Powerfold Mirrors. Fantastic Condition Throughout, no scratches, dents or scrapes to the bodywork, Minimal wear to the driver's seat and virtually no wear at all to any other seats. Vehicle Chassis Number ''0001290'' Printed on Windscreen. Just 28,000 miles from new, UK Spec Vehicle with Maserati ECC Certificate of Conformity, All Books, Radio Code, Keys and Key Codes Included and a file with Service and Works Invoices and MOT Certificates. Service History at JCT600 Maserati at 6,749 miles on 08/02/2001, H.R Owen Oil and Filter Change on 11/12/2001, H.R Owen at 12,660 miles on 25/02/2002, Joe Macari at 14,250 on 24/04/2003, Joe Macari at 16,156 on 22/01/2005, Joe Macari at 17,684 on 30/03/2006, Joe Macari at 18,624 on 31/03/2007, Meridien Modena at 19,856 on 21/04/2008, Meridien Modena at 21,073 on 20/04/2009, Meridien Modena at 22,476 on 15/06/2010, J.Boyles - Culworth Garage at 23,955 on 04/05/2012, Mcgrath Maserati at 24,670 on 03/06/2013, McGrath Maserati at 26,992 on 07/09/2016.