Maserati - 3200 GTA - 2000

Maserati 3200 GTA Auto UK Registered in Green Mexico rare colour, I have owned the car for 5 years. The maserati is in very good condition and has been garaged all its life. It has driven to Italy last year. Recent Perreli New Tyres, Starter Motor, new bushes on front, new battery, throttle assembly has been changed both ends. The belts have been changed in the last 8000 miles. The car comes with all handbooks, service history brochure's and all code cards and the red key. New MOT last week at which time the fromt bushes have been replaced. The bodywork is in very good condition as is the gorgeous full leather interior, including the roof linining. The car comes with ABS, electric Heated seats, airbags, beker mexico radio and cd player & maserati overmats, The Wheels have been refurbished about 2 years ago. The car drives very well. The car can be picked up from the UK or i am happy to ship to a European ferry port at purchasers cost.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414185
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Maserati > 3200
€20,000 - €26,000 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

