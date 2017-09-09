loading Loading please wait....
Maserati 3200GT Assetto Corsa auto

Anyone who knows Maseratis will be familiar with the 3200GT models launched in the late 1990s which brought Maserati back into the public eye. Not everyone knows about the 2001 special limited edition of the 3200 called Assetto Corsa (race trim). Much more focused on the racetrack this was a car for the Maserati purist.

  • Ad ID
    316900
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Maserati > 3200 GT
  • Year
    2001
Fenton Barns Retail Village
North Berwick, EH39 5BW, East Lothian
United Kingdom

