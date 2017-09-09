Maserati 3200GT Assetto Corsa auto

Anyone who knows Maseratis will be familiar with the 3200GT models launched in the late 1990s which brought Maserati back into the public eye. Not everyone knows about the 2001 special limited edition of the 3200 called Assetto Corsa (race trim). Much more focused on the racetrack this was a car for the Maserati purist.
maserati 3200gt assetto corsa automatic silver 2001 rwd petrol coupe luxury italian fast 2wd
Fenton Barns Retail Village
North Berwick, EH39 5BW, East Lothian
United Kingdom
Despite bearing the same name as its 1960s stable mate, the ‘90s Ghibli ...
Auctions America’s upcoming Santa Monica sale on 25-26 June is hotting u...