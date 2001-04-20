car description

Stunning Maserati 3200 GT in black paint with black leather interior trim in absolute factory fresh concours condition.

Only 47.000 kilometres, original Germany delivered, always garaged indoors and full service history.

This Maserati 3200 GT was delivered on the 20th of April 2001 through Ferrari Deutschland, Maranello Motors GmbH, Köln to its first German owner.

Factory options of automatic gearbox, heated and electrically adjusted memory seats and Becker Traffic Pro radio navigation system.

Summary of the service history:

20-04-2001 Delivery new

06-11-2001 - 9.106 km - Service Maranello Motors, Köln Germany

04-10-2002 - 18.200 km - Service Maranello Motors, Köln Germany

28-07-2004 - 23.309 km - Service Maranelllo Motors, Köln Germany (Including new engine belts)

05-06-2007 - 31.976 km - Service Maranello Motors, Köln Germany (Including new engine belts)

17-06-2008 - 33.289 km - Service Maranello Motors, Köln Germany

06-09-2011 - 36.187 km - Service Garage Bagnole, Echt The Netherlands

23-11-2015 - 38.609 km - Service Franco Auto, Kwintsheul The Netherlands (Including new engine belts)

14-04-2017 - 42.552 km - Service Franco Auto, Kwintsheul The Netherlands

Current mileage is 47.422 kilometres. The 18 inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tires, 235/40 ZR18 front and 265/35 ZR18 rear.

Comes with all 3 original keys, 2 red and 2 grey code cards, all manuals, Becker Europa navigation CD. On Dutch EU registration.

Please contact us to make an appointment to view this Maserati 3200 GT in our showroom in Bilthoven, The Netherlands.



