car description

Vehicle Information MARCOS MANTARA SPYDER 4.0 SPORT (Mk 2) 1996(P) NOW SOLD Registered 04/09/1996 Chassis: SAGNMSXXWTK050107 Mileage 21116 from new. This is an ex Marcos demo car which was displayed and sold at the 1996 Motor Show car being one of a pair uniquely finished in Electric Blue metallic with Full tan leather, Blue carpets and Black roof 4 owners from new including the factory have cherished this car, with the one keeper owning twice! This vehicle is in pretty much the same condition as originally delivered, whether looking externally or internally, in the engine bay, underneath or mechanically and together with its unrestored originality is an absolute must have purchase for the enthusiast. The previous owner states that this is the best Mantara Spyder Sport in existence and looking closely at the car he may well have a point! The full history will follow shortly together with a selection of detailed photographs, until then please feel free to contact me with questions. The car is physical as in the picture and are in stock. Please email giles@gilescooperautomotive.co.uk TEL: 07831 126532 or 01787 229000 WEB: www.gilescooperautomotive.co.uk Vehicle Features Body Type: Co