Lotus > Super Seven

car description

We are very privileged to offer what is undoubtedly the very best 1961 Lotus Seven in the world having been meticulously built by a noted race car restorer and preparer to faithfully replicate the 1500 Cosworth “Prisoner-Spec” Lotus Seven with new frame and panel work by Arch of Huntingdon, but importantly retaining key components from original frame which is also included in the sale.



The engine alone in this car is of considerable value being as it is a 1500cc all-steel Cosworth-spec pre-crossflow with steel crank, steel rods, Cosworth pistons, gas-flowed head with dual valve springs, roller rockers, duplex timing chain, Piper alloy dry-sump pan and correct dry-sump lubrication system with authentic bulkhead mounted single-seater style oil tank as per the one factory car.



The power is delivered through an Elan Sprint semi-close ratio gearbox, and standard 10 back axle with 4:1 ratio and Spitfire diff are fitted. It also boasts a full straight-through stainless-steel exhaust system.



The restoration is seriously exemplary with substantial attention to detail and care taken to the extent that all components are either new or refurbished, and even all fasteners being nickel-plated. Our Lotus Seven is offered with rare original steering wheel and period-correct AC instruments and cabin features.



First registered in the UK in 1961, the car spent a period in Japan before being repatriated and registered in the UK in January 2015 where it has had only two owners, the latter being the restorer. It has been painstakingly completed to the very highest standard and only covered some 200 running-in and shake-down miles since completion.



Seeing really is believing with a car of this quality so please do come and make your own judgement….