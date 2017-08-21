car description

Lotus Seven S4 1600GT , 1970. Two owners in 24 years! One of the oldest S4 sevens in existence as it is the 6 th one to roll off the production line. Built 4 th may 1970.44,000 Miles from new. Seven club Lotus Valuation of £17,500 in 2010. In superb condition throughout and subject of a full chassis up restoration a number of years ago. Rolling-road tuned by BD engineering who also fitted FP299K Lucas Distributor/Electronic Ignition Kit. Lovely rebuilt Ford X/Flow engine with cylinder-head polished and gas-flowed. Weber Carburettor. Gearbox rebuilt with lightened flywheel. Rebuilt Ford rear axle. Refurbished original Dunlop alloys. Rebuilt seats. Re-cored radiator etc. etc. Road tax fee exempt. Masses of history going back 25 years. Comes with full MOT and service.