Launched in 2017 with a dry weight of just 1,076 kg, and boasting a potent power-to-weight ratio of 338 hp per tonne, the new, pure-bred Lotus has been conceived to out perform and out manoeuvre everything in its class.

The new Exige is blisteringly fast off the line, dispatching 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 178 mph. The uprated 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine in the Exige Sport 380 generates 375 hp at 6700rpm and 410 Nm (302 lbft) of torque at 5000rpm.

Lotus returned to the Lightweight Laboratory in order to cut kilos from the kerb weight of the Exige Sport 380 which features hand-made, high-gloss visible weave components as standard.

A new design of rear transom panel now has two rear light clusters, rather than the four on the Exige Sport 350 with reversing and fog lights now mounted inboard.

The Lotus Exige Sport 380 offered for sale at Hofmanns is finished in Lotus Exclusive Sky Blue with an Alcantara interior and yellow stitching. Aside from the standard specification this car also comes with, Yellow Interior Pack, Full Carpets, Floor Mats, Carbon Fibre Sill Covers, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Stereo with 2 Front Speak