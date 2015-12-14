car description

The Lotus Exige Sport 350 is the pinnacle of the Exige range for motoring aficionados looking for high performance, agility, dynamic handling and an exhilarating driving experience. Lighter and faster than before with revised bodywork, suspension and increased levels of grip, the Exige Sport 350 is 2.5 seconds faster around the Hethel circuit than its predecessor.

Despite new levels of comfort and refinement the Sport 350 still provides unparalleled performance, agility, ride and handling. These are attributes that people have come to expect from Lotus and the Exige Sport 350 is no exception.

The improved styling package includes the new optional Heritage Tartan interior, and on manual cars a new gearshift mechanism with exposed linkage system combine to deliver a purer sportscar driving experience. The lightweight louvered tailgate completes the dynamic sport styling.

Powered by a 3.5 litre V6 engine producing 350bhp, the Sport 350 offers a 0-60mph time of just 3.7 secs and onto a top speed of 145mph.

The 2016 model Lotus Exige Sport 350 Roadster offered here at Hofmann’s is finished in Yellow with Black leather interior. First registered by Oakmere Lotus as their demonstrator thi