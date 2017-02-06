Additional Details: Lotus Exige S (220hp) finished in Stunning Chrome Orange teamed perfectly with full Touring Black Leather Interior with Probax Leather Seats, Full Carpets, Noise Insulation Panelling, Driving Lights, Electric Windows and Stowage Net. Plus, Sports Exhaust, Aluminium Radiator, Air Conditioning, Alpine CD Radio with IPod Connections, Satin Black Y Spoke Lightweight Alloy Wheels with Avon ZZR Tyres.
lotus exige s touring orange alloy-wheels air-con black-leather ipod leather lightweight probax 2006 mp3 black-interior sportscar petrol track british fast mid-engine rwd 2wd dark-interior
Silverstone,
NN12 8TN,
Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
