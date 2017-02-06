loading Loading please wait....
Lotus EXIGE S Touring

£28,000
Additional Details: Lotus Exige S (220hp) finished in Stunning Chrome Orange teamed perfectly with full Touring Black Leather Interior with Probax Leather Seats, Full Carpets, Noise Insulation Panelling, Driving Lights, Electric Windows and Stowage Net. Plus, Sports Exhaust, Aluminium Radiator, Air Conditioning, Alpine CD Radio with IPod Connections, Satin Black Y Spoke Lightweight Alloy Wheels with Avon ZZR Tyres.

  • Ad ID
    235130
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
Silverstone, NN12 8TN, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

