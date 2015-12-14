Lotus Exige S Club Racer

car description

Applying the Lotus refined Club Racer principles to the already stunning Exige S results in the most inspiring version of an already class-leading sports car.

At 1161 kg, it is lighter by 15 kg compared to the Exige S, because of its new lightweight battery, lightweight centre console in body colour, lighter doors and lightweight sports seats in leather or Alcantara with colour coded stitching. Traction slip thresholds (‘Drive‘, ‘Sport’ and ‘Race’ settings) allowing the driver enhanced vehicle control before intervention is required can be altered via a driver-selectable switch which is now fitted as standard. Both ‘Sport’ and ‘Race’ settings increase throttle responsiveness.

The Exige S is a model that already excels, thanks to its lightweight aluminium chassis-tub and aerodynamically enhanced composite bodywork. Its 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine delivers exciting performance, benchmark handling and a pure driving experience combined with a 4.0 seconds 0-62mph (0-100km/h) acceleration time and a top speed of 274 km/h (170 mph). Factoring the Club Racer ethos into the Exige enhances the track-focussed potential of this important model. It encompasses our legendary benchmark in h