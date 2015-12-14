Lotus > Exige

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video
Exige Burnt Orange Metallic Paint, Black Leather Quilted Sports Seats With Orange Stitching & Lotus emblem, Leather Steering Wheel, 17" front and 18" rear alloys with Pirelli P Zero tyres, 6 speed manual gearbox with sports ratios, Air conditioning, Insulation pack, LED daytime running lights, Lotus DPM system, Twin exhaust pipe, Originally Sold New From JCT600, Comprehensive Documented History, Electric Windows, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom
Sep 14, 2016
Dec 14, 2015