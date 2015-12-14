loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Lotus Exige

Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Exige Burnt Orange Metallic Paint, Black Leather Quilted Sports Seats With Orange Stitching & Lotus emblem, Leather Steering Wheel, 17" front and 18" rear alloys with Pirelli P Zero tyres, 6 speed manual gearbox with sports ratios, Air conditioning, Insulation pack, LED daytime running lights, Lotus DPM system, Twin exhaust pipe, Originally Sold New From JCT600, Comprehensive Documented History, Electric Windows, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418615
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8001 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£41,000

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!