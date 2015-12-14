loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SPORT ,Variant: 350 SPORT Automatic

Accessories

308mm Ventilated Front Discs, A.P. Racing Brakes, Black Alloys, Daytime Running Lights, Floor Mats, Full Carpets, i-Pod Connector, Immobiliser,, Rear Parking Sensors, 12v Socket, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Radio, Cruise Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Windows, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Passenger Airbag, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408840
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HX66CGG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
£52,995

Snows House,Hedge End,Botley Road
SO30 2RA
United Kingdom

