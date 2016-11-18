loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Exige

£49,990
Sports Exhaust, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Lotus Exige 3.5 VVT-i V6 S Automatic registered October 2016 finished in Signature Orange with Full Black Leather interior, Premium Pack, Race Pack, Lotus Dynamic Performance Management, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Paddleshift Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch Gloss Black Alloys with Red Brake Callipers, Alpine Stereo, Rear Windscreen Demist, Full Lotus Service History at JCT600 Lotus Leeds on 18/11/16 at 921.

Sports Exhaust, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Full main dealer service history

  • Ad ID
    317437
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Mileage
    4600 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

