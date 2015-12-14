LOTUS EXIGE EXIGE S Roadster

Accessories

Lotus Exige S Roadster, Supplied by Williams from new and with full Williams Lotus service history this lovely car is available to drive away in immediately. Serviced & MOT's within the last 2 months this lovely spec'd car is a must see!Over View:Lotus Exige S Roadster + Premium Pack + Race Pack9000 miles2 registered former keepersMetallic Paint,Silver WheelsPremium packRace PackConvenience PackAir ConCup HolderCruise ControlQuilted stitchingAll used cars provided by Williams Morgan are subject to a scrupulious service and preparation with a full 160 point check. All cars are provided from the day of hand over with a new service , MOT & 6 month warranty as standard so you have every confidence in your new car.Williams are an appointment only company so please do call a member of our sales team to book your appoint to view the lovely cars available and help us find the perfect for for you.01454315112