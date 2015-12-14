loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LOTUS EXIGE 350 SPORT Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LOTUS Model: EXIGE Trim: 350 SPORT Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3900 Engine Size: 3456 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

308mm Ventilated Front Discs, A.P. Racing Brakes, Black Alloys, Daytime Running Lights, Floor Mats, Full Carpets, i-Pod Connector, Immobiliser,, Rear Parking Sensors, 12v Socket, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Radio, Cruise Control, Driver Airbag, Electric Windows, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Passenger Airbag, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
  • Engine Model
    3456
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£52,995

Snows Lotus Hedge End
Southampton, SO302RA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!