LOTUS EXIGE 3.5 V6 S 2dr [Premium Sport]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LOTUS Model: EXIGE Trim: 3.5 V6 S 2dr [Premium Sport] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8700 Engine Size: 3456 Ext Color: Yellow
Alarm, Driver And Passenger Airbags, Electric Front Windows, Immobiliser, Sports Suspension, Tool Kit, Seatbelt Pretensioners, 4 Speakers, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Central Locking, Door Side Impact Protection, Cornering Brake Control, AP Racing Front Callipers, Cross Drilled Brake Discs, Aluminium Passenger Footrest, Engine Starter Switch, Radio/single CD Player, Footwell Divider- Lightweight, Gear Knob - Polished Aluminium, Sill Protection Tape - Clear, Face Level Vents, Leather Sunvisors, Black Carpet Mats, Three Piece Rear Black Diffuser, Tyre Puncture Repair Aerosol, ABS With Servo Assisted Brakes, Black Leather Gear Knob Gaiter, Body Colour Rear Wing With Black Struts, Body Coloured Front Splitter, Body Coloured Air Scoops, Leather/suede Upholstery, Dynamic Performance Management, Sport Exhaust With Bypass Valve, Leather/suede Centre Console, Leather/suede Door Panels, Premium Sport Steering Wheel, Solid Paint, Corsa Tyres, 17" Front, 18" Rear Silver Cast Alloy Wheels,,Williams are proud to offer this stunning example of Lotus Exige S finished in Solar yellow, full spec includes: - Solar yellow paint finish - Race pack- Premium sport pack - Contrasting stitching (yellow) - Air conditioning- Convenience pack - Rear parking sensors To check out this big spec low mileage car please call - 01454 315 112
Williams Automobiles Ltd
BS376QG
United Kingdom
Sep 14, 2016
Dec 14, 2015