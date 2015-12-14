Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LOTUS Model: EXIGE Trim: 3.5 V6 350 Sport 2dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3900 Engine Size: 3456 Ext Color: Metallic Black
2016 Lotus Exige 3.5 V6 350 Sport 2dr Coupe with 3900miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Sep 14, 2016
Dec 14, 2015