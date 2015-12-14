loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LOTUS EXIGE 3.5 V6 350 Sport 2dr Coupe

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LOTUS Model: EXIGE Trim: 3.5 V6 350 Sport 2dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 3900 Engine Size: 3456 Ext Color: Metallic Black

Accessories

2016 Lotus Exige 3.5 V6 350 Sport 2dr Coupe with 3900miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410172
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Exige
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
  • Engine Model
    3456
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£52,995

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!