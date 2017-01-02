2016 LOTUS EXIGE V6 CUP

car description

--Solid Red with a Black interior, 6-speed manual, New/Delivery miles, 1 of only 9 built for world-wide production with Lotus Motorsport upgraded power package producing 355 HP (rather than the standard production 345 HP). Factory specifications include: Air-conditioning, Passenger seat with harness, 2-way adjustable race dampers, fire suppression system, electrical cut-off, FIA spec roll-cage and Cast alloy wheels with 205/45 R17 (front) and 265/35 R18 (rear) Pirelli tires. This Exige V6 Cup Car is a special Factory Tuned Race Car through and through. The Exige V6 Cup is an optimized lightweight sportscar, track-focused to promote the drivers intimacy with the car. With its state of the art construction, extruded aluminum lightweight chassis-tub, superb torsional rigidity, the renowned Lotus ride and handling team at Lotus’ Hethel test track have created capabilities that are absolutely jaw-dropping. Its mid-engine provides balance, its Lotus-developed Dynamic Performance Management control and differential keep it taut and poised. Motorsport have also developed an aero package optimized for zero-lift with maximum down force. Powered by a Fuel-injected and Supercharged 3.5-litre V