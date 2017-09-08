LOTUS EVORA V6 SPORTS RACER 4 With GTE Look

Accessories

Daytime Running Lights, A.P. Racing Brakes, Diamond Cut Alloys, i-Pod Connector, Immobiliser,, 12v Socket, 12v Socket - Rear, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Anti Lock Brakes, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Radio, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Driver Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front Armrest, Fuel Computer, Headlight Cleaning System, Heated Front Seats, ISOFIX, Leather Steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Onboard Computer, Passenger Airbag, Rear Parking Sensor, Remote Boot Release, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Traction Control, Trip Computer, USB and AUX, Xenon Headlamps,Lotus Evora Sports Racer, 276BHP, 1 former keeper. Supplied new by ourselves. The car has a total of 4 service stamps in the book. Finished in Night fall blue with Black Leather and Red piping.The car benefits fromA/C,ABS,Alarm,ISOFIX,Immobilizer,Centre Arm Rest,Electric Windows,Reversing Camera,Power-fold Mirrors,Bi-Xenon Headlights,Remote Boot Opening,Premium Sport Interior,Remote Boot Opening,Remote Central Locking,6 Speed Manual Gearbox,Adjustable Steering Column,Design Wheel Gloss Black 19''/20'',AP Racing 4-Piston Callipers Front & Rear,Sport Pack - Switchable sports mode with sharper throttle response, Increase RPM limit with sportier DPM setting, Stainless steel sports exhaust, Cross-drilled brake discs, Red brake callipersTech Pack - Upgraded audio system with 2x50W amplifier and subwoofer with dedicated amp, DVD player, 7'' WVGA touch screen display with integrated sat nav, Bluetooth, USB connection for various iPod models, MP3 players and memory sticks, Tyre pressure monitor, Cruise control, Rear parking sensors.Upgrades - GTE bumper with Carbon Fibre and DRLs, Front A pillar wheel vents, Rear Qtr Carbon Air scoop covers, Side Barge Board extension sills (gloss black aluminium), Also the updated V6 00 GTE registration will stay with car.