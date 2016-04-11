loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Evora

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Black Metallic Paint, IPS Auto Gearbox, Black Alcantara seats with lotus emblem, Heated front seats, Sat Nav inc Bluetooth phone and Radio CD player, Rear reversing Camera and sensors, Carbon Pack, 19" front and 20" rear Gloss Black Alloys, Rear diffuser, Bi-Xenon headlights, Electric folding door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Premium carpet mats, Air conditioning, Push button engine start, Sound Insulation, Twin exhaust pipe, Comprehensive Documented History, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418616
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Evora
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
£68,990

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

