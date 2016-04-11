loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Metallic Grey Paint, Black Pack, Y type 6 spoke forged alloys, Sat Nav inc Bluetooth phone and Radio CD player, Rear reversing Camera and sensors, Leather Pack, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Leather Steering Wheel, Push button engine start, Comprehensive Documented History, 6 speed manual gearbox with sports ratios, LED daytime running lights, Rear diffuser, Twin exhaust pipe, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation

  • Ad ID
    418614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Evora
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
£68,990

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

