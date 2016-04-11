Lotus > Evora

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video
Black Pack, Leather Pack (Red), Leather seats with lotus emblem, 19" front and 20" rear Gloss Black Alloys, Sat Nav inc Bluetooth phone and Radio CD player, Twin exhaust pipe, Reversing Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Premium Evora carpet mats, LED daytime running lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear window, Rear diffuser, 12V Accessory socket, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Premium carpet mats, Push button engine start, Please ask a member of the team to make you a unique video of this car
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom
Feb 17, 2017
May 12, 2016
Apr 11, 2016