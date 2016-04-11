loading Loading please wait....
Lotus EVORA

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Black Pack, Leather Pack (Red), Leather seats with lotus emblem, 19" front and 20" rear Gloss Black Alloys, Sat Nav inc Bluetooth phone and Radio CD player, Twin exhaust pipe, Reversing Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Premium Evora carpet mats, LED daytime running lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear window, Rear diffuser, 12V Accessory socket, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Premium carpet mats, Push button engine start, Please ask a member of the team to make you a unique video of this car

  • Ad ID
    411747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Evora
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5984 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3456
£59,990

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

