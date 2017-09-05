Lotus Evora Blue & Orange Edition 400 IPS

car description

The new Lotus Evora 400 is Lotus’ flagship supercar. It is stylishly attractive, beautifully designed, and yet purposefully aerodynamic. From its aggressive new front cooling intakes to its more prominent rear, 5-blade airflow diffuser and new three-element tail spoiler, it is every inch the purpose-built supercar. Yet, because it is a Lotus, the Evora 400 features ‘zero-lift’, although the aero package increases downforce by 50lbs (23kgs) at V-max, to make more efficient use of its immensely capable road manners.

Despite producing 400hp (406ps) from its 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, larger brakes and a new interior the overall kerbweight of the Evora 400 has been reduced by 22kg over its forebear. The exquisite 3.5-litre V6 engine has been modified significantly to achieve the supercar performance of the Evora 400. A revised supercharger, and a water-to-air chargecooler that raises power to an outstanding 400hp have supplemented its induction system. These advances allow 0-60 of 4.1 seconds onto a V-max of 186mph (300kph).

In 2016 to help mark the 50 th anniversary of their factory and headquarters in Hethel, Lotus fans from around the world helped choose the colour scheme for