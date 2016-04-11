LOTUS EVORA 3.5 VVT-i V6 2dr 2+0

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Leather Upholstery, Rev Counter, Twin Exhaust Pipes, Low Fuel Level Warning Light, Air Recirculation System, Leather Gearknob, Body Colour Bumpers, Footwell Illumination, Illuminated Boot, Remote Boot Release, Pollen Filter, Delay Courtesy Light Function, Remote Alarm And Immobiliser, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Vanity Mirrors, Switchable Traction Control, Seatbelt Warning, Pyrotechnically Pre-tensioned Front Seatbelts, Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Rear Window Demister, Recaro Sports Seats, 12V Accessory Socket, ABS/EBD, Door/boot Open Warning Light, Pirelli P-Zero Tyres, Front Head Restraints, AP Racing Front Callipers, Interior Courtesy Light, Exterior Temperature Gauge, Additional Storage Compartment In Boot, Passenger Airbag Deactivation System, Leather Handbrake Lever, Remote Control Central Locking, 'Guide Me Home' Headlamps, Body Colour Electric/heated Door Mirrors, Door Storage Bins Including Drink Holders, Electric Front Windows + Drivers One Touch, Electronic Diff Lock, Adjustable Dashboard Illumination, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Hydraulic PAS, 12V Socket In Luggage Compartment, Auxiliary Input Socket, Driver/passenger 2 Stage Airbags, Solar Glass Windscreen, Flat Bottomed Leather/magnesium Steering Wheel, Illuminated Aluminium Controls, Remote Glovebox Release, Lotus Command Centre + Auxiliary Trip Computer, Alpine 45Wx2 CD/MP3/WMA Receiver With Ipod Connection, Solid Paint, Chrome Door Handles, 18" Front, 19" Rear Silver Cast Alloy Wheels,,Williams are proud to have in stock the award winning Lotus Evora, the pinnacle car which defines the essence of what Lotus is known for. Combing agility and instinctive responsiveness this new platform possesses all the hall marks that every thoroughbred Lotus has. A light weight mid-engined, rear - wheel drive configuration results in finesse and feedback like no other, whilst the optional 2+2 passenger cabin layout brings unrivalled practicality to the sector.Vehicle Over view:Lotus Evora NA2+0 Configuration59,000 miles1 owner from newFull Williams Lotus Serivce history.Engine& Drive trainMid-mounted, Transverse3.5-Litre DOHC V6 VVT-i280ps@ 6,40rpm350Nm @ 4,700rpm0-60mph in 5.3 secondsTop Speed is 162 mph (261 Km/h)6 Spd ManualFuel & Co2205 g/mk CO2Urban Cycle22.8 egg (12.41 /100km)Combined32.5 mpgExterior Spec:Metallic PaintHeated and electric Powerfold MirrorsClassic Wheels 18" front 19" RearInterior Spec:Adjustable Recaro Leather Sport