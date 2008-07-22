Lotus Evora 3.5 V6 2+2 Coupe

car description

Launched 22 July 2008 at the British International Motor Show the car which was developed under the project name Project Eagle is based on the first all-new vehicle platform from Lotus Cars since the introduction of the Lotus Elise way back in 1995. This particular example is finished in stunning Graphite Grey with Red/Black Recaro interior. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 27/06/2009 - Castle Lotus @ 877 miles 28/05/2010 - Castle Lotus @ 10717 miles 08/09/2011 - Lipscomb Lotus @ 15638 miles 18/12/2013 - GT4 Motorsport Ltd @ 23000 miles 28/03/2017 - Dove House Motor Company @ 30643 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Work completed as a result of our check: Major Service with Brake Fluid Change New Front Brake Discs and Pads New Rear Brake Discs and Pads 2 New Pirelli Rear Tyres Red/Black Leather Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Recaro Racing Seats Leather Entry Guards Air Conditioning Xenon Lights with Wash 18/19" Forged Alloy Wheels Leather Dashboard Tyre Pressure Monitoring