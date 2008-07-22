loading Loading please wait....
Lotus Evora 3.5 V6 2+2 Coupe

POA
car description

Launched 22 July 2008 at the British International Motor Show the car which was developed under the project name Project Eagle is based on the first all-new vehicle platform from Lotus Cars since the introduction of the Lotus Elise way back in 1995. This particular example is finished in stunning Graphite Grey with Red/Black Recaro interior. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 27/06/2009 - Castle Lotus @ 877 miles 28/05/2010 - Castle Lotus @ 10717 miles 08/09/2011 - Lipscomb Lotus @ 15638 miles 18/12/2013 - GT4 Motorsport Ltd @ 23000 miles 28/03/2017 - Dove House Motor Company @ 30643 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Work completed as a result of our check: Major Service with Brake Fluid Change New Front Brake Discs and Pads New Rear Brake Discs and Pads 2 New Pirelli Rear Tyres Red/Black Leather Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Recaro Racing Seats Leather Entry Guards Air Conditioning Xenon Lights with Wash 18/19" Forged Alloy Wheels Leather Dashboard Tyre Pressure Monitoring

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258489
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lotus > Evora
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    30650 mi
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

