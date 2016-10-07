Lotus - Europa Twin Cam - 1974

car description

Very good Lotus T/C that are ready to be used. Car was driven until October when put in winter storage. Serviced and got new clutch this summer, no mechanical issues at all. Car has very good oil pressure, and stays cool even on a warm summer day in town. Car was originally Lime Green (one of two car produced with this color code), was repainted 20 years ago and the paint shows its age. There is a rip on the drivers seat and the clear coat on dash is cracked.I have a lot of documentation from previous owner that had the car for 20 years.Car sits in Sothern Sweden Close to Copenhagen. Car has current MOT and can be driven from here or could be delivered anywhere in Northern Europe for €500.