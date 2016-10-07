loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Lotus - Europa Twin Cam - 1974

Photos Map

car description

Very good Lotus T/C that are ready to be used. Car was driven until October when put in winter storage. Serviced and got new clutch this summer, no mechanical issues at all. Car has very good oil pressure, and stays cool even on a warm summer day in town. Car was originally Lime Green (one of two car produced with this color code), was repainted 20 years ago and the paint shows its age. There is a rip on the drivers seat and the clear coat on dash is cracked.I have a lot of documentation from previous owner that had the car for 20 years.Car sits in Sothern Sweden Close to Copenhagen. Car has current MOT and can be driven from here or could be delivered anywhere in Northern Europe for €500.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421115
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lotus > Europa
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Lotus - Europa Twin Cam - 1974

    Lotus Europa

    €16,000 - €20,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Lotus - Europa Twin Cam - 1974

    Lotus Europa

    €16,000 - €20,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€16,000 - €20,800 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!