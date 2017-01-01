Vehicle Description Transmission: Manual Mileage: 94 777 Body Style: Coupe In stock now is this amazing 80s icon, the Lotus Esprit Turbo. FInished in Silver with soft grey leather the car benefits from a Blaupunkt CD player, airconditioning and a glass roof. A lovely service history is present comprising loads of old invoices and MOTs.
malton lotus esprit turbo silver leather manual 2016 sportscar petrol track british fast rwd coupe mid-engine 2wd
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
James Bond’s submersible Lotus Esprit will this year head for auction on...
Throughout the Seventies and Eighties, every kid used to lust after a Lo...